GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Update

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the May 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GrowLife Trading Up 26.7 %

GrowLife stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 209,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. GrowLife has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $1.20.

GrowLife Company Profile

GrowLife, Inc operates in the plant cultivation equipment supply and consulting business. The company provides commercial plant propagation equipment. It also focuses on emerging markets in the mushroom sector. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

