GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Update

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the May 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GrowLife Trading Up 26.7 %
GrowLife stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 209,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. GrowLife has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $1.20.
GrowLife Company Profile
