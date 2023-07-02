Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys 838 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,543,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,301,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,690. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.64. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $103.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

