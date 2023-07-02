Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Bought by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Hagerty worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,025,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,808,000 after buying an additional 224,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hagerty by 46.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,987,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 628,530 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth $14,117,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hagerty by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 206,690 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth $4,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hagerty

In other news, Director Laurie Harris sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $36,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,389.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hagerty Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HGTY opened at $9.36 on Friday. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Hagerty had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $218.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HGTY shares. TheStreet lowered Hagerty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Hagerty in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Hagerty Profile

(Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

