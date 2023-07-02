Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives $142.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of HPGLY stock opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $197.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.68.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

