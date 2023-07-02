Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives $62.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,685,000 after buying an additional 829,234 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $38,059,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $26,758,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $15,336,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $18,653,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.21 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 49.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

