Head-To-Head Analysis: Redwood Capital Bancorp (RWCB) versus Its Peers

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Free Report) is one of 273 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Redwood Capital Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Redwood Capital Bancorp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Capital Bancorp N/A N/A 41.80 Redwood Capital Bancorp Competitors $533.12 billion $887.46 million 260.60

Redwood Capital Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Redwood Capital Bancorp. Redwood Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Redwood Capital Bancorp Competitors 35.20% 10.45% 0.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Redwood Capital Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

38.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Redwood Capital Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Redwood Capital Bancorp Competitors 1115 3506 3298 36 2.28

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 318.99%. Given Redwood Capital Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Redwood Capital Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Redwood Capital Bancorp peers beat Redwood Capital Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, term loans for machinery and equipment, and lines of credit for working capital, as well as industrial, agricultural, and personal credits. In addition, the company provides credit and debit cards, re-order checks, and online and mobile banking services. Redwood Capital Bancorp was founded in 2004 and is based in Eureka, California.

