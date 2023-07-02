Head-To-Head Contrast: Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) vs. Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Yiren Digital and Pagaya Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Pagaya Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33

Pagaya Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.64, indicating a potential upside of 160.12%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

1.4% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.89, suggesting that its share price is 689% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yiren Digital and Pagaya Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yiren Digital $497.97 million 0.41 $173.24 million N/A N/A Pagaya Technologies $702.34 million 1.41 -$302.32 million ($0.49) -2.86

Yiren Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pagaya Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Yiren Digital and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yiren Digital N/A N/A N/A Pagaya Technologies -42.32% -8.02% -5.81%

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats Yiren Digital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yiren Digital

(Free Report)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. It also distributes short-term cash management and insurance products. In addition, the company offers consultancy; information technology support; referral; and IT, system maintenance, and customer support services. Further, it involved in the provision of services for financing lease; and insurance brokerage and electronic commerce businesses. The company offers its products through a wealth management website and mobile application. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.