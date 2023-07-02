Head to Head Survey: Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOF) versus The Competition

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Free Report) is one of 270 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Grupo Financiero Banorte to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Banorte Competitors 34.92% 10.27% 0.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Grupo Financiero Banorte and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Financiero Banorte Competitors 1032 2924 2988 25 2.29

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 341.29%. Given Grupo Financiero Banorte’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Financiero Banorte has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

40.8% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A 1.52 Grupo Financiero Banorte Competitors $2.56 billion $707.14 million 268.28

Grupo Financiero Banorte’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Banorte. Grupo Financiero Banorte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Banorte pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Grupo Financiero Banorte pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Banorte rivals beat Grupo Financiero Banorte on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.