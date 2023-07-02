Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given a $7.50 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a $7.50 target price on Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. 58.com restated a downgrade rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.47.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. Research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

