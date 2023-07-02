Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Helios Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Helios Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Helios Technologies stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $213.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLIO shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,105,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,286,000 after acquiring an additional 111,584 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 29.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 28,917 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,567,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile



Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

