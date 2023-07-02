Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Update

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,200 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the May 31st total of 238,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Helius Medical Technologies from $2.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) by 556.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

HSDT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. 173,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,456. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.18. Helius Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a negative net margin of 1,725.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

