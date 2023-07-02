Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,200 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the May 31st total of 2,139,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 288.9 days.

Hengan International Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HEGIF remained flat at $4.22 on Friday. Hengan International Group has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hengan International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.