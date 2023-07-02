Hermez Network (HEZ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $180,693.43

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $176.88 million and approximately $180,693.43 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.84 or 0.00015865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020619 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014234 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,513.44 or 0.99989267 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.84595296 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $205,408.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

