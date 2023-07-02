Hermez Network (HEZ) Tops One Day Volume of $189,304.31

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $177.65 million and $189,304.31 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.86 or 0.00015884 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.84063574 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $180,762.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

