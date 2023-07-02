HFG Advisors Inc. Buys 8,770 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ET. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

NYSE ET traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.70. 10,177,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,523,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

