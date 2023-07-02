HFG Advisors Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

HFG Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 1.6% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,691. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.76. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.2368 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

