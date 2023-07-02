HFG Advisors Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up about 7.6% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HFG Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.91. 117,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,472. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $49.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

