HFG Advisors Inc. Sells 17,664 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

HFG Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 56.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,664 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.33. 50,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,805. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $285.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.4157 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

