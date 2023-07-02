HI (HI) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $7.94 Million

HI (HI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. HI has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and approximately $61,089.71 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00020406 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014461 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,543.95 or 1.00028247 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00285471 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $70,287.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

