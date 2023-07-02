Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 132.7% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hitachi Stock Performance

Shares of Hitachi stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.47. 16,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,571. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.53 and its 200 day moving average is $109.93. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Hitachi has a 12 month low of $83.49 and a 12 month high of $128.48.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $20.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. Hitachi had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hitachi will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hitachi in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems, servers, software, ATMs, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform and unmanned aerial system traffic management solutions; infrastructure information systems; and consulting and system integration services.

