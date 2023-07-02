Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HKXCY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. 42,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,786. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

