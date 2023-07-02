HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Short Interest Up 57.1% in June

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

HBBHF remained flat at $134.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $134.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.00.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.