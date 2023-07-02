Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $15 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. AptarGroup comprises approximately 1.6% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $15,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.86. 279,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.65 and a 200-day moving average of $114.86. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

