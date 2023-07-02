Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $30.41 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.2% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $538.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,907. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $509.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

