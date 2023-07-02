Howard Capital Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,907,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,555,489. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

