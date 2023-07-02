Hudbay Minerals Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.11.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7,178.0% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

