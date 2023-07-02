Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Update

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the May 31st total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS HGTXU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,174. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0007 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

