Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSQVY shares. Danske raised shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS HSQVY traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $18.25. 3,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,950. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HSQVY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter.



Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.



