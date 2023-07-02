Hxro Price Tops $0.0834 on Major Exchanges (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $35.72 million and approximately $222.19 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for $0.0834 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hxro has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

