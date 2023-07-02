iExec RLC Price Tops $1.35 on Top Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00004394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $97.78 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00020481 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014453 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,745.99 or 0.99996425 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.32068881 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $5,067,516.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.