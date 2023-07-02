IMC Chicago LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI)

IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.58% of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,779,000.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BITI traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,816,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,829. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95. ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $45.61.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Profile

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

