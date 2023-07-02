Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,063,800 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the May 31st total of 706,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 190.0 days.

INGXF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $161.47 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous dividend of $0.13. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -212.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INGXF shares. Desjardins upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

