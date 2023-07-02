Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL) Shares Sold by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KJUL. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 74,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

KJUL stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

