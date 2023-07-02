Insider Buying: Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Free Report) insider Karl Siegling acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.73 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$18,200.00 ($12,133.33).

Cadence Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26.

Cadence Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Cadence Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

About Cadence Capital

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

See Also

