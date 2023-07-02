Insider Buying: Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Buys A$296,993.45 in Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Free Report) insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan purchased 456,913 shares of Finbar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$296,993.45 ($197,995.63).

Finbar Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Finbar Group Company Profile

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It engages in the development of medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

