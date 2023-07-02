Insider Buying: John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Acquires £3,278.93 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Free Report) insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 2,503 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £3,278.93 ($4,169.01).

John Wood Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WG opened at GBX 135.30 ($1.72) on Friday. John Wood Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 102.05 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 228.66 ($2.91). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 163.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 168.26. The stock has a market cap of £936.06 million, a PE ratio of -161.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded John Wood Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 237 ($3.01) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 209.80 ($2.67).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

