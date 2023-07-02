Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Insider Sells $7,764,375.00 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tomer Bar-Zeev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,204,875.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00.

Unity Software Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of U stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $58.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on U shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

