Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.09

Shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.09 and traded as low as $7.40. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 4,557 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insignia Systems in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Insignia Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems ( NASDAQ:ISIG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 103.74% and a net margin of 45.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Insignia Systems

(Free Report)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.