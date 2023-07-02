Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $21.10 on Friday. Insmed has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $170,886.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Insmed by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 14,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

