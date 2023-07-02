Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOET. UBS Group AG raised its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 10,705.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period.

Get Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JOET opened at $28.77 on Friday. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.