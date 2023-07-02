Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Europe ETF worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEV. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,482,000 after purchasing an additional 164,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,464,000.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $52.37.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

