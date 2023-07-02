Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H opened at $114.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.28 and a 200 day moving average of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $71.67 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on H shares. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.13.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

