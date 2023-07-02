Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.62 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.58. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

