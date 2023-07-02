Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PWC opened at $116.12 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a 52 week low of $93.64 and a 52 week high of $116.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.01.

About Invesco Dynamic Market ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

