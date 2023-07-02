Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $282.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.09 and its 200 day moving average is $243.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

