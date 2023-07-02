Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $119.09 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $323.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.21 and a 200 day moving average of $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

