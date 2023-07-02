Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,591 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,670,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,938,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $134.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.80. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

