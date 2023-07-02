Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 196 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.23. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

