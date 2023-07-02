Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 89 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Gartner by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,246,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Gartner by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.13.

IT stock opened at $350.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.27. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.05 and a 1 year high of $363.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $329.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

