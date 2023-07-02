Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) & Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Critical Comparison

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Free Report) and Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Intact Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fairfax Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Intact Financial and Fairfax Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intact Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Fairfax Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Intact Financial presently has a consensus target price of $226.43, indicating a potential upside of 46.30%. Fairfax Financial has a consensus target price of $1,150.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.56%. Given Fairfax Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than Intact Financial.

This table compares Intact Financial and Fairfax Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intact Financial N/A N/A N/A Fairfax Financial 8.01% 11.73% 2.59%

Dividends

Intact Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Fairfax Financial pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Intact Financial pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fairfax Financial pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fairfax Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intact Financial and Fairfax Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intact Financial N/A N/A N/A $5.20 29.77 Fairfax Financial $28.05 billion 0.65 $1.15 billion $86.47 8.66

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Intact Financial. Fairfax Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intact Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats Intact Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance. The company also provides commercial line insurance coverages for a diversified group of businesses; commercial property insurance for the protection of physical assets of the business; and liability coverages comprising commercial general, product, and professional liability, as well as cyber coverage. In addition, it offers commercial vehicle insurance coverages for the protection of commercial auto, fleets, garage operations, light trucks, public vehicles, and the specific needs of the sharing economy. Further, the company provides various personal levels of coverage to customers for their home, motor, pet, and other insurance products; general insurance, specialty lines, and risk management solutions; specialty insurance products for various product and customer groups, including accident and health, technology, ocean and inland marine, builder's risk, and entertainment, as well as financial services and institutions; and various products to specialty property, surety, tuition reimbursement, management liability, and cyber and environmental institutions. The company was formerly known as ING Canada Inc. and changed its name to Intact Financial Corporation in 2009. Intact Financial Corporation was founded in 1809 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, terrorism, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance. The company also offers workers' compensation, employer's liability, accident and health, medical malpractice, professional liability, and umbrella coverage insurance products; marine, aerospace, surety risk, and other risks and liabilities insurance products; and reinsurance products. In addition, it franchises, owns, and operates restaurants; retails sporting goods and sports apparel, golf equipment, apparel, and accessories; provides integrated travel and travel-related financial services, as well as advanced digital tools for agriculture; owns and operates holiday resorts; originates, processes, and distributes value-added pulses and staple foods; develops, manages, and invests in hospitality real estate. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

